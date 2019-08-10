La Marque CPAAA Claims Top Spot in Texas

Just about every police department in the country has a Citizen Alumni Association made up of volunteer concerned citizens who want to have a better understanding of what it takes to protect, serve and defend a community. They attend months of training and literally step into the shoes of a police officer to see what it is like to make an ordinary traffic stop that is never “ordinary”. They learn about the drugs and the gangs that infest towns and cities all over our country. They get to see what the inside of a jail cell looks like and they fire a weapon. They are the conduit between the officers that serve us and our community. They are very special people.

Well la Marque had a fairly small group of alumni. Being short staffed to begin with, it was difficult to give the attention to the group needed to grow it. Then along came a Lt. Spruill and a tiny ball of energy named Abby Cash, and in the length of a little over a year, they took that small group and turned it in to a force to be reckoned with. They improved the classes, went out into the community and visited local businesses. They recruited and trained and partied and celebrated and did all they knew how to do to show their police department that they were appreciated, loved and well supported. The started a movie night for the community to come out and enjoy. They arranged for all sorts of community events to how the people of La Marque that their s is a caring and involved police department. Their chief started a Meet Us Before You Need Us initiative; they made a video and put it on their website to share traffic safety tips. They went above and beyond. They made a difference.

And this last week ant the state convention in San Marcos, they were rewarded for their creativity, their passion, their commitment and their devotion; to their la Marque PD and to their community. Congratulations to all the men and women of the La marque PD, who serve the community of La Marque and most especially to the men and women who serve those who serve. The Best in Texas – the LMCPAAA.