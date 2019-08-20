The ocean is fascinating and is vital to our ecosystem and so much of it is yet to be explored. In fact, we know more about the surface of Mars than we do about our own sea floor. In this guide, you’ll learn fun, mind-tingling facts about the deep blue and what lies beneath. Each week we will share some interesting facts about our ocean and a link on our website where you can go and learn more!

You’ll often hear about “the Pacific Ocean” or “the Atlantic Ocean.” But really, it’s all connected and it’s all just one huge body of water. We humans break things down by region so it’s easier for us to keep straight. We’ve divided the ocean into the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic and Southern Oceans.

But that is a completely manmade concept. All of these waters flow into each other, without any kind of natural separation. The ocean takes up 78% of the Earth’s surface, about 139,434,000 square miles (361,132,000 square kilometers). Let’s think about it this way, the United States is 3,796,742 square miles (9,833,520 square kilometers). So, the ocean is more than 36 times bigger than the US. If you took all the land, on the entire planet, and added it up, the ocean is still 6.5 times bigger!

Like I said, that’s really big!

