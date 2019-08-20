Ron Carter and Arcadie Baptist Christian Host Chrysler Cars for Classrooms Fundraiser

Test Drive a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid Minivan to Donate

AUGUST 19, SANTA FE, TX – On Wednesday, August

21, during the hours of 2:00pm-6:00pm, Ron Carter

Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will host a Chrysler Cars

4 Classrooms fundraiser for Arcadie Baptist Christian

students. The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative

supports local PTAs and schools across the country

by involving family in matters of education and raising

important funding for their local schools.

During the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event,

parents and friends of the school, will have the opportunity

to earn money for Arcadie Baptist Christian

students, by taking a brief test drive in the Chrysler

Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid – the only hybrid minivan

available on the market. Any licensed driver, age 18

or older, may drive and earn on the school’s behalf.

Ron Carter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will provide

vehicles and staff to assist drivers with fundraising

test drives and any questions they may have.

For each test drive taken during the fundraising

event, Chrysler will donate $10 to Arcadie Baptist

Christian. As an added incentive, the Chrysler brand

will also offer Arcadie Baptist Christian a chance

to earn additional funding by doubling its contribution

and donating $20 per test drive once the school

reaches a certain threshold of drives. Schools can

earn up to $10,000 in funding.

“For over 25 years, The Chrysler brand has been

helping to raise money for schools like Arcadie Baptist

Christian,” said Southwest Business Center Regional

Director, Steve Yandura. “The Chrysler Cars

4 Classrooms event will offer Santa Fe parents and

families a chance to experience the capabilities of

the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivan,

conveniently while attending an event in support of a

cause that is personal to them.”

Additionally, all test drive participants automatically

enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA Sweepstakes

where one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle

credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the

winner’s choice of an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler,

Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.

Since 1993, the brand helped to raise over 7 million

dollars through fundraising test drives. For more

information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent

the minivan segment with an unprecedented level

of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling.

Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new

platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline

and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a

step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain.

It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan

segment and achieves 82 miles per gallon equivalent

(MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of

32 miles and a total range of 520 miles.

With more than 100 available safety and security

features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment

system, available 4G Wi-Fi and a full array of

comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler

Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded

minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica

Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally

suited for today’s families.



