Ron Carter and Arcadie Baptist Christian Host Chrysler Cars for Classrooms Fundraiser
Test Drive a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid Minivan to Donate
AUGUST 19, SANTA FE, TX – On Wednesday, August
21, during the hours of 2:00pm-6:00pm, Ron Carter
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will host a Chrysler Cars
4 Classrooms fundraiser for Arcadie Baptist Christian
students. The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative
supports local PTAs and schools across the country
by involving family in matters of education and raising
important funding for their local schools.
During the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event,
parents and friends of the school, will have the opportunity
to earn money for Arcadie Baptist Christian
students, by taking a brief test drive in the Chrysler
Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid – the only hybrid minivan
available on the market. Any licensed driver, age 18
or older, may drive and earn on the school’s behalf.
Ron Carter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will provide
vehicles and staff to assist drivers with fundraising
test drives and any questions they may have.
For each test drive taken during the fundraising
event, Chrysler will donate $10 to Arcadie Baptist
Christian. As an added incentive, the Chrysler brand
will also offer Arcadie Baptist Christian a chance
to earn additional funding by doubling its contribution
and donating $20 per test drive once the school
reaches a certain threshold of drives. Schools can
earn up to $10,000 in funding.
“For over 25 years, The Chrysler brand has been
helping to raise money for schools like Arcadie Baptist
Christian,” said Southwest Business Center Regional
Director, Steve Yandura. “The Chrysler Cars
4 Classrooms event will offer Santa Fe parents and
families a chance to experience the capabilities of
the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivan,
conveniently while attending an event in support of a
cause that is personal to them.”
Additionally, all test drive participants automatically
enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA Sweepstakes
where one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle
credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the
winner’s choice of an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler,
Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
Since 1993, the brand helped to raise over 7 million
dollars through fundraising test drives. For more
information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.
2019 Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid
The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent
the minivan segment with an unprecedented level
of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling.
Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new
platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline
and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment.
The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a
step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain.
It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan
segment and achieves 82 miles per gallon equivalent
(MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of
32 miles and a total range of 520 miles.
With more than 100 available safety and security
features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment
system, available 4G Wi-Fi and a full array of
comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler
Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded
minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica
Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally
suited for today’s families.
Leave a Comment