TCISD Hires From Within For New TCHS Principal

The Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Lincoln V. Hypolite to take the helm at Texas City High School. Longtime TCISD administrator Holly Keown left the district for an assistant superintendent role in Crandall ISD.

Hypolite, who is in his 14th year in education, came to Texas City ISD in February 2016 as an assistant principal at Texas City High School. In April of this year, he was promoted to dean of instruction. Prior to that, he was an economics and special education teacher and head track and field coach in Pearland ISD.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston Clear Lake.

“I am excited about the future of Texas City High School under the leadership of Mr. Hypolite,” said Superintendent Rodney Cavness, Ed.D. “He has been a valuable asset at Texas City High School for the past 3 years, and I believe our high school students and staff will thrive under his guidance.”

“He is an excellent educator and he has been an exceptional administrator at Texas City High School. I have full confidence in Mr. Hypolite’s ability to build a strong spirit of unity among teachers, students and parents.”

Hypolite, is originally from this area and graduated from La Marque High School. “I feel at home in Texas City ISD.” said Hypolite. “I believe in providing an environment at Texas City High School that fosters each student’s curiosity for knowledge. The environment should be fun and exciting for the students. Learning happens when kids feel safe to ask questions beyond the curriculum. We are going to provide that environment that allows for a balance of structure and discipline because both aid in creating an equitable opportunity for each student to learn without disruption and wasted time. I feel it’s my job to prepare all students for success.”

There were more than 30 applicants for this position. Hypolite is the first African-American to serve in the role as principal at Texas City High School.

