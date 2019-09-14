Recognizing Patriots, First Responders On 9/11

There are now 18 years between today and the day we were forced to recognize that our country is vulnerable to hatred. And since then that realization has morphed away from attacks by groups and individuals from other countries into what we now call “ domestic terror”. Texas has been the unfortunate recipient of far too may of this kind of event. So, when people began to gather at the Texas City Police Department to acknowledge this day, there was a muted tone, a quiet coming together that was an unspoken acknowledgement of the day.

It was fitting, as flags from one end of this country to the other, were lowered to half mast, two fire trucks, on either side of Palmer, just outside of TCFD and TCPD, raised their ladders and suspended an American flag. That image was poignantly reminiscent of that day eighteen years ago, that broke bright and clear, the sun shining brightly over the Twin Towers.

Inside, Emken Linton introduced Mayor Pro Tem, Phil Roberts who brought greetings and the sincere thanks from Mayor Doyle to all our first responders and to the Emken Linton Team for making this event an annual remembrance that honors these men and women who continue to serve, day in and day out, to keep us all safe.

Chief Stanton shared a prayer acknowledging the tremendous loss we all suffered and the anguish of those left behind and then reminded us all that as a people we have survived and thrived to stand against those threats to our country and the memory of those we lost will never be forgotten.

Chief David Zacherl reminded us that the day is referred to us as Patriots Day and also honors those individuals on Flight 93 who chose to give their lives to stop the last plane from reaching its destination presumed to be Washington D.C. where Congress was in session. And he likened the sacrifice of those remarkable patriots to those who came from all over Galveston County to respond to that terrible day in 1947 when our city suffered a loss which claimed all but one Texas City fire fighter, claiming over 500 lives that day and well over 8,000 victims of the explosion and its aftermath.

Emken Linton reminded us all that 9/11 is, to this very day, still claiming the lives of first responders and victims of that fateful day and to keep them in our prayers. For over 50 years Emken Linton served as ambulance drivers for Texas City, providing station wagons to respond to emergencies as well as providing the funeral services they are known for today. He closed by inviting Richard Kean, a bag piper to close the ceremony by playing Amazing Grace.

Attendees were then invited to share a meal provided by Grand Prize Barbeque and served by the Emken Linton Team. It was a good day; a day to remember for all the right reasons; a day to say thanks as the sun shone down on our city and our flag that still flies proudly between the buildings that house our First Responders.