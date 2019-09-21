Governor Abbott Declares State Of Disaster As Severe Weather Hits Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today declared a state of disaster in several counties that are currently experiencing widespread flooding due to Tropical storm ImeldaTO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME: I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, do hereby certify that the severe weather and flooding event that began on September 17, 2019, has caused widespread and severe property damage and threatens loss of life in Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, and San Jacinto counties.THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously listed counties.Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the code, any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 19th day of September, 2019.





Imelda was one up on Harvey for many Texans. She snuck in as a tropical storm that carried relatively high winds and flash flood warnings even tornado sightings . But nobody expected her to dump up to 43 inches of rain once she was well inland. People from Humble to Beaumont and beyond, woke up in the middle of the night to find their beds were floating and their homes were now sitting in the middle of a lake; no chance to save furniture or clothing; no time to do much but call 911 and wait. With over 2000 swift water rescues by the time the rain had died down, many people are still waiting.

Hundreds of drivers were stranded and since there was no one to come to the rescue, many walked/waded in waist high water and swam when they had to, to reach safety. “It came on so fast, I was driving on I10 and it was like out of nowhere I am driving the highway the water starts getting deep and before I can stop it is over the hood of my car and the engine died. It was pretty scary.”

At one point, George W Bush Airport came to a complete standstill and Mayor Sylvester Turner asked people who were at work to “stay put; do not get on the roads. If you get stuck there is nobody to rescue you. Stay where you are.”

Tonight, once again, there are families, stunned and trying to cope with sudden and immediate loss of all their earthly belongings, may be finding it difficult to be philosophical about the second blow sustained before completely recovering from Harvey. “ Of course we are grateful to be alive, I just don’t have any idea how we come back from this again. It is all so overwhelming.”