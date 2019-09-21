The Promise Continues – The Nick Gary Foundation

Galveston County is blessed beyond measure to have many civic and charitable organizations working tirelessly throughout the years to generate scholarship funds for deserving high school seniors. The Nick Gary Foundation (TNGF) stands among these scholarship donors. Formed in summer of 2016, TNGF has currently awarded $24,000 in scholarships and continues to be a blessing to Galveston County students. We cordially invite you to support and/or attend TNGF 4th Annual Athletic and Skills Challenge on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Carver Park Softball Fields. The day begins with a 5K /1K Fun Run at 7:30am; this event is USATF certified with chip timing, age group and overall winners. Other activities include great athletes competing in a home run derby, plus softball and kickball tournaments for the trophy leading to bragging rights for the next 12 months. A free youth skill and drill challenges rounds out the day. Once again, TNGF concession stand will feature Hill’s “Soft 2 Chew BBQ”.

Online donations and registration for the 5K /1K is available at www.thenickgaryfoundation.com. For softball and kickball team registration, please refer to our website Events Page for contact and registration information.

Join us Saturday, September 28, 2019 for a fun-filled day, great BBQ, and entertainment from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm at the historic Carver Park to raise dollars for a worthwhile cause – SCHOLARSHIPS. TNGF thanks our sponsors: State Farm, Theo Franklin; Ameriprise Financial, Marc Marques; Front Door Social and Charity Club, Shell, HEB, and Wal-Mart. Family, friends, former LMHS students, and athletes make for a festive day to raise scholarship funds, and honor Nick at the same time. A brother’s promise continues!

