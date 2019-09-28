College of the Mainland Expands Lifelong Learning Classes to Dickinson

(September 24, 2019, Texas City, Texas) — As requested by citizens of Dickinson, College of the Mainland will soon be offering a selection of some unique, fascinating, healthful and fun Lifelong Learning classes at its new Dickinson location in the Historical Railroad Center starting October 7. Held in collaboration with the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce and Dickinson Historical Railroad Center, the classes highlight the college’s ongoing effort to meet the growing educational interests of students throughout its service area.



“We look forward to this wonderful opportunity to expand College of the Mainland’s Lifelong Learning programs and serve our Dickinson students closer to home,” said Lisa Renfroe, Lifelong Learning program manager. “Our programs are perfect for adults who want to learn something new, find a hobby, expand on current skills or just enjoy new experiences.”



College of the Mainland’s Lifelong Learning program provides unique educational opportunities for adults, ages 18 and older, through personal enrichment classes in a positive, accepting and intergenerational environment.



Classes offered in Dickinson are:



Origami Art

Mondays, Oct. 7-Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-Noon

Origami promotes a mind-body connection and is useful as meditation and mindful activity. This class is for novice folders and those with some experience. A required list of supplies will be provided at time of registration (estimated additional cost $15).



History of The Blues (1800s To Present)

Wednesdays, Oct. 9-Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-Noon

From the rich lands of Africa, to the slave plantations of the old south, to the modern cities of today, the History of the Blues is not just about music. Learn more in this culturally enriching class!



Let’s Talk TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design)

Mondays, Oct. 7-Nov. 25, 2-4 p.m.

Treat yourself to stimulating new ideas! In this course students will view a couple of TED talks together each week and share in some lively dialogue with fellow students. Come. Watch. Learn. Think. Discuss. Reflect.



Keep It Simple (Living A Healthy Life)

Wednesdays, Oct. 9-Nov. 27, 1-3 p.m.

Students will learn about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, eating fresh foods, and incorporating super foods into their diet. This class will include information on whole foods and a plant-based diet.



The cost for the classes is $15 for students ages 50 and older, $42 for in-district students and $47 for out-of-district students. Registration deadline is October 7.



For more information, contact the Lifelong Learning program at (409) 933-8461 or visit www.com.edu/lifelonglearning.



