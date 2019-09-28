Check it Out! Your Local Library News By: Bridget Buffa

Renovations are truly well under way at Moore Memorial Library. The old circulation desk is gone, but its removal will pave the way for the new lobby and lounge area! There will be many more places for patrons and visitors to sit, read and enjoy the new atmosphere and interior.

The interior walls are now down. All this is to create a better Children’s Area and the new lobby and lounge!

Moore Memorial Library is busy helping with TCISD. Some of the staff were happy to help as Library Aides at La Marque Primary School! Jessica Hahn, Librarian is just one just one of many excellent TCISD librarians they are thrilled to work with! Be sure and check out more news about Storytime’s, Book Talks and more all coming to your TCISD schools!

During the renovation closure at Moore Memorial Library, now is a great time to become acquainted with Rosenberg Library in Galveston. Here are just a few events coming up.



The Friends of the Rosenberg Library has announced its highly anticipated Annual Used Book Sale for 2019! Thousands of used books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, and videos will be featured.



Members Only Preview will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5 – 8 pm. The sale will be open to the public beginning Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12 – 6 pm and Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 am – 4 pm.



The Galveston and Texas History Center will be offering the following events:



Genealogy Lock-In ~ 10 am – 5:15 pm – Friday, 10/18/19





Join the Genealogy Network of Texas for a day of live genealogy webinars! Wortham Auditorium, 1st floor.



Reconstructing History ~ 10 am – 12 pm – Saturday, 10/18/19





Why is learning and sharing the full story important? And where can we start? Wortham Auditorium, 1st floor

Call (409) 763 – 8854 ext. 117 for more information





Please return any items still checked out to the library’s drop-box on the side of the building. Library staff will be checking the drop regularly for newly returned items. Digital items can still be checked out. Download the Libby App or OverDrive for Android, Apple or Microsoft devices to access e-books and e-audiobooks.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to give them a call. Library staff are still reachable by phone at (409) 643-5977.

~ Memory is the Library of the Mind ~

