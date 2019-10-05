Gary Foundation Event Is Another Rockin’ Success

Thank You to the entire “Nick Gary Foundation Team” that blessed and had a helping hand with putting out our greatest event to date. From the 5K that jumpstarted the event to the home run derby, softball tournament, kickball tournament, and knockerball, this made it all a great day!

Oh, and I could not forget about the “TREMENDOUS” food and music that we had on Saturday! We want to thank all of our sponsors, family, and all of our community family members that donated to the foundation! Without you believing in the Nick Gary Foundation and what it stands for…we could not continue and we Love You for that!

WOW…I was shocked and honored when State Representative Mayes Middleton gave the Nick Gary Foundation a Proclamation from the Texas House of Representatives.

God is good and I LOVE YOU ALL!!! See you at the next event!!!



Russell Gary, President of The Nick Gary Foundation

