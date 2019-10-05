Matching Scholarship Opportunities

Fifth through ninth graders whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less can apply now for Match the Promise scholarships. *

The Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ encourages families to save for college by supplementing their contributions to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) — the state’s prepaid college tuition plan.

Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today’s prices, and top-scoring recipients can also receive a one-time grant of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices. These scholarship tuition units can be used at most Texas public colleges and universities (excluding medical and dental institutions).

Apply Now and Help Them Reach Their Goals

Eligible applicants who have a TTPF account may apply for Match the Promise scholarships between Sept. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019. Families may also enroll in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund during this time if they haven’t already done so.

Find application materials and more information, including how to donate to the foundation, online at MatchThePromise.org. You can also contact us via email or at 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570, for additional information.

*Residency restrictions, eligibility criteria and minimum contribution requirements apply.

