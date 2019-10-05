Traffic Stops – “No Such Thing as ‘Routine’”

Let’s be honest here. Getting pulled over by a police officer is irritating, nerve wracking, and guilty or not, the adrenalin is flowing…it’s human nature. Rarely do we consider that the officer pulling us over may well be experiencing that same physiological response.

La Marque CPAAA presented an evening of insight into just what is involved in patrolling the streets and highways of our cities and it definitely gave the attendees a great deal of food for thought.

“It just takes pulling one deceased child our of a wrecked automobile to justify writing citations when we would much rather be doing something else.” said Officer __________ as he began to share his presentation. After 14 years as a police officer in a small town and now, another 14 years with La Marque PD, Officer ___________ knows all to well of what he speaks.

Some of the more surprising factoids he shared were insights like:

Small town speed traps are no longer viable because 80% of the fees collected by these tiny towns across Texas must be sent to Austin. Why? The state enacted this to deter that speed trap mentality.

When an officer pulls you over, as she or he approaches the vehicle, a hand will be placed on the trunk or taillight to identify the vehicle if the occupant decides to run.

An officer’s bodycam is on at all times. If the officer deviates from established protocol, there is a record of it. So, if the officer seems abrupt or “rude”, chalk it up to the adrenalin coursing through your veins – that officer is just doing her job.

Understanding why a police officer stands back from your window; what his state of mind is when you are pulled over or why she wants to be able to see your hands. While the stop may be an irritation to you, it is deadly serious to the officer and your willingness to comply without hesitation, is extremely important. Any unexpected behavior, resistance, or hesitation puts both you and the officer in danger.

Officers have lost their lives while sitting in their units, checking their computers during a traffic stop. Officers have been hit by passing motor vehicles while making a traffic stop. Traffic stops are dangerous. Simple as that. Our respectful compliance during a stop is the very least we can do – for ourselves and for the officers that risk their lives every day to ensure we are safe.

