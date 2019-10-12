Ballot Measures for Texas District 14

Note: Ballotpedia often uses parallel language for yes and no votes in order to make both options as clear as possible. A yes vote supports the amendment described, while a no vote opposes it.

Early Voting Starts October 21, 2019

Texas Proposition 1: Allowed to Serve as Multiple Municipal Judges Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow persons to hold more than one office as an elected or appointed municipal judge in more than one municipality at the same time.

A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby allowing a person to hold more than one office as an appointed, but not an elected, municipal judge in more than one municipality at the same time.

Texas Proposition 2: Water Development Board Bonds Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds on a continuing basis, but not exceeding $200 million in total principal at any time, for water supply and sewer service projects in areas defined as economically distressed.



A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thus discontinuing bond funding for the Texas Water Development Board’s economically distressed areas program.

Texas Proposition 3: Temporary Property Tax Exemption for Disaster Areas Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow political subdivisions to provide temporary property tax exemptions in areas that the governor declared as disaster areas.

A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thus continuing to allow property reappraisals following disasters but not tax exemptions.

Texas Proposition 4: Prohibit State Income Tax on Individuals Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this amendment to prohibit the state from levying an income tax on individuals.

A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thus continuing to allow the state to enact a tax on individuals in the future through a statewide referendum.

Texas Proposition 5: Sales Tax on Sporting Goods Dedicated to Parks, Wildlife, and Historical Agencies Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this constitutional amendment to dedicate revenue from the sales tax on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.

A “no” vote opposes this constitutional amendment, thus allowing the legislature to decide how much of the revenue from the sales tax on sporting goods is allocated to the state Parks and Wildlife Department and the state Historical Commission.

Texas Proposition 6: Cancer Prevention and Research Institute Bonds Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow the legislature to increase the maximum amount of bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas from $3 billion to $6 billion.

A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby keeping the maximum amount of bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas at $3 billion.

Texas Proposition 7: Increase Distributions to School Fund Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow the General Land Office and State Board of Education to each transfer $600 million from the Permanent School Fund’s lands and properties proceeds to the Available School Fund each year.

A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby keeping the amount of revenue that the General Land Office is permitted to transfer from the Permanent School Fund’s lands and properties proceeds to the Available School Fund at $300 million per year and excluding the State Board of Education from making transfers from the fund’s lands and properties proceeds.

Texas Proposition 8: Flood Infrastructure Fund Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this constitutional amendment to create the flood infrastructure fund, which the Texas Water Development Board would use to provide financing for flood drainage, mitigation, and control projects.

A “no” vote opposes this constitutional amendment to create the flood infrastructure fund.

Texas Proposition 9: Precious Metals in Depositories Exempt from Property Tax Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow the legislature to exempt precious metals held in precious metal depositories from property taxation.

A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby continuing to permit taxation of precious metals held in precious metal depositories as property.

Texas Proposition 10: Transfer of Care of Law Enforcement Animals Amendment

A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow for the transfer of a law enforcement animal, such as a dog or horse, to the animal’s handler or another qualified caretaker if the transfer is in the animal’s best interest.

A “no” vote opposes this amendment to allow for the transfer of a law enforcement animal, such as a dog or horse, to the animal’s handler or another qualified caretaker if the transfer is in the animal’s best interest.

