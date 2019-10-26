All for Fall: La Marque holds fun Fall Festival

MOTHER NATURE MADE NICE on Thursday, holding off her rain and cooler temperatures long enough for La Marque to hold its annual Fall Festival at the city’s public library.

“This was our best one yet,” said La Marque head librarian Amy Miller, who oversaw her fifth straight Fall Festival. “We had a lot of participation from the community. Everyone showed up earlier than expected. We had a great time setting things up for everyone to enjoy.”

The Fall Festival also serves as an opportunity for local children – young and old – to dress up for Halloween a week earlier. The kids who attended on Thursday had their choice of nearly a dozen trunks filled with candy and other goodies, giving them a head start on the weekend while parents were able to feel at peace with the surroundings.

The La Marque Fire Department and Police Department were also in attendance with displays, with the children getting an opportunity to experience being on a fire truck.

Even as light showers made a brief appearance near the end of the event, the number of visitors to the Fall Festival continued to grow. There was more than enough candy and treats to send everyone home smiling

Miller has helped make the Fall Festival a must for La Marque citizens to attend. As the city makes headway in its revival, Miller has become an unsung part of the changes in La Marque by bolstering attendance and interest in the public library.

“It’s a team effort,” she said. “Our staff and volunteers have a great time putting this together, and the smiles on the kids’ faces shows us that we’ve done a great job.”

