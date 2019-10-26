The official Red Ribbon Week is Oct. 23-31. Two schools selected to observe Red Ribbon Week Oct. 21-25 and the rest chose to observe it Oct. 25-31. Please encourage your children to participate.

The National Family Partnership organized the first Nationwide Red Ribbon Campaign. NFP provides drug awareness by sponsoring the annual National Red Ribbon Campaign™. Since its beginning in 1985, the Red Ribbon has touched the lives of millions of people around the world. In response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, angered parents and youth in communities across the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the killing and destruction cause by drugs in America.

Enrique (Kiki) Camarena was a Drug Enforcement Administration Agent who was tortured and killed in Mexico in 1985. When he decided to join the US Drug Enforcement Administration, his mother tried to talk him out of it. “I’m only one person”, he told her, “but I want to make a difference.”

On Feb. 7, 1985, the 37-year-old Camarena left his office to meet his wife for lunch. Five men appeared at the agent’s side and shoved him in a car. One month later, Camarena’s body was found. He had been tortured to death.

In honor of Camarena’s memory and his battle against illegal drugs, friends and neighbors began to wear red badges of satin. Parents, sick of the destruction of alcohol and other drugs, had begun forming coalitions. Some of these new coalitions took Camarena as their model and embraced his belief that one person can make a difference. These coalitions also adopted the symbol of Camarena’s memory, the red ribbon.

In 1988, NFP sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Celebration. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. Since that time, the campaign has reached millions of U.S. children and families. The National Family Partnership (NFP) and its network of individuals and organizations continue to deliver his message of hope to millions of people every year, through the National Red Ribbon Campaign™.

Learn more about Red Ribbon at: www.redribbon.org



La Marque Elementary

* Thursday, Oct. 24 – Team Up Against Drugs (wear favorite team jersey or T-shirt)

* Friday, Oct. 25 – Shading Out Drugs (wear sunglasses)



La Marque Middle School

* Thursday, Oct. 24 – Throwback Thursday-Drugs are so Old School (dress from 50s-90s)

* Friday, Oct. 25 – Dreaming of a Drug Free Future (wear pajamas)



Blocker Middle School

* Monday, Oct. 28 – Wear Red Day

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Be On A Drug Free Team Day (wear your favorite Team Gear)

* Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Pledge to be Drug Free with your hand print (on our Blocker Pledge Banner in lunch)

* Thursday, Oct. 31 – Put a Cap on Drugs (wear your favorite hat)



Calvin Vincent Early Childhood

* Monday, Oct. 28 – Follow Your Dreams (wear pajamas to school)

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Your Character Counts (dress like your favorite book character)

* Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Be All You Can Be Drug Free (wear camouflage clothes to school)

* Thursday, Oct. 31 – Scare Drugs Away (wear a Halloween shirt)



Guajardo Elementary

* Monday, Oct. 28 – Team up against drugs (wear

favorite sports team jersey, shirt or colors)

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Too bright to do drugs (wear your brightest colors)

* Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Follow your dreams, and don’t do drugs (wear pajamas)

Thursday, Oct. 31 – Say “Boo” to drugs (wear a book character costume; parade)



Heights Elementary

* Monday Oct. 28 – Ready for Red Ribbon week (wear red)

* Tuesday Oct. 29 – “Lei” off drugs (wear Hawaiian attire; leis will be provided for students)

* Wednesday Oct. 30 – Too bright for drugs (wear bright colors to school)

* Thursday Oct. 31 – Say “Boo” to drugs (wear a Halloween themed shirt)



Kohfeldt Elementary

* Monday, Oct. 28 – Peace Out to Drugs (wear peace signs and or tie dye)

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 – From Head to Toe, I’m Drug Free! (wear crazy hair and socks)

* Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Drugs Can’t Rain on My Parade (wear raincoat and or rain boots)

* Thursday, Oct. 31 – Drugs are Scary and Spooky (wear Halloween costumes)



La Marque High School

* Monday, Oct. 28 – Wear Red to be a STOP on drugs

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Wear crazy socks to SOCK IT to drugs

* Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Wear tye-dye shirts because Drugs Will get you TYED up

* Thursday, Oct. 31 – Wear college shirts because we’re “TOO SMART for drugs



La Marque Primary

* Monday, Oct. 28 – Put a cap on unhealthy choices (wear your favorite hat)

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Team up for healthy choices

(war your favorite sports team)

* Wednesday, Oct. 30 – From head to toe, we make healthy choices (wear crazy hair and socks)

* Thursday, Oct. 31 – Show your good character (dress as a book character for a parade)



Levi Fry Intermediate

* Monday, Oct. 28 – Give Drugs the Boot – Wear western wear

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Stings Don’t Do Drugs – Wear your favorite Stingaree gear

* Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Too Smart to Start – Nerd Alert!

* Thursday, Oct. 31 – We Have Good Character: Say no to drugs – Dress as your favorite book character



Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary

* Monday, Oct. 28 – Knock the Socks Off Drugs (wear crazy or mismatched socks)

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Hats Off to Being Drug Free (wear a cap or hat)

* Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Team Up Against Drugs. (wear your favorite sports team shirt/jersey)

* Thursday, Oct. 31 – Show good Character by being Drug Free (dress up as your favorite book character)

