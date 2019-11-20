17 Years Young: Our Paper Continues Our Vision

YOU MAY HAVE PICKED UP SUNDAY’S edition of The Post Newspaper without realizing history was right in your hands.

Sunday marked the beginning of the 17th year of The Post Newspaper. In a time where print media has been pounded for its inability to adapt to technology and the rapid-fire changes it has presented, our newspaper has continued to be a welcomed change of pace.

From the outset, our owner, Mr. David Day, has printed each edition with the primary focus on celebrating the good that resides in our communities. Other outlets can have the hard news, gotcha interviews and lurid stories that tend to appeal to most eyes, but our Christian-based mission statement has always stepped away from those stories. Instead, we have, and will, continue to celebrate the people, community groups, churches and unsung heroes of Galveston County. Each of our pages will continue to inform, enlighten and brighten our readers with the good news that so many other outlets tend to ignore.

Over the course of the past 16 years, numerous names and bylines have filled this paper from the front page to the sports section. We have had plenty to cheer about and, sadly, we’ve had to shed more than a few tears upon the departure of our family, most notably, the late, great Michael Durriseau, whose presence will be forever etched in this office.

As the new Editor of The Post Newspaper, my biggest task is to not only continue to hold our standards high, but to also expand our vision. Having grown up less than a mile from this office, my heart and soul has always been entrenched in this area. It is the goal of our staff to share more stories, shake more hands and let the community know that The Post Newspaper is here to support you.

I invite you to share our next year (and beyond) with us. It is our wish that, however you choose to, let us celebrate the beauty and blessings that have been bestowed on our small sliver of land on this big blue marble of ours.



Thank You,



Brandon C. Williams

Editor

The Post Newspaper

