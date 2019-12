Texas City High School Speech & Debate Team had another successful competition last weekend at Tompkins High School. Placement is as follows: Valeria Rivera, 10th, semifinalist in Impromptu;

Aalana James, 12th, 6th in Poetry; Jillian LeMaire, 12th, 5th in Poetry and quarter-finalist in Cross Examination; and Brandon Collier, 12th, quarter-finalist in Cross Examination. Their coach is Victoria Graves.