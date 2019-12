Come celebrate the 60th anniversary of Raymond and Gladys Haak at Haak Vineyards & Winery, located at 6310 Avenue T in Santa Fe, on December 26, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Raymond and Gladys will meet with the public, while Darker Side DJโ€™s will provide the music. Wedding cake and gourmet concessions will be sold from the kitchen. For more information, call 409-925-1401 or email at reservations@haakwine.com.