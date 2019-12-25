Come celebrate the 60th anniversary of Raymond and Gladys Haak at Haak Vineyards & Winery, located at 6310 Avenue T in Santa Fe, on December 26, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Raymond and Gladys will meet with the public, while Darker Side DJ’s will provide the music. Wedding cake and gourmet concessions will be sold from the kitchen. For more information, call 409-925-1401 or email at reservations@haakwine.com.

