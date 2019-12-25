Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Come celebrate the 60th anniversary of Raymond and Gladys Haak at Haak Vineyards & Winery

By
/
On Dec 25, 2019
/
At 10:44am
/
415 Views

Come celebrate the 60th anniversary of Raymond and Gladys Haak at Haak Vineyards & Winery, located at 6310 Avenue T in Santa Fe, on December 26, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Raymond and Gladys will meet with the public, while Darker Side DJ’s will provide the music. Wedding cake and gourmet concessions will be sold from the kitchen. For more information, call 409-925-1401 or email at reservations@haakwine.com.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar