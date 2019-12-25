Community Calendar

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month –December 30, 2019, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston



Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month – December 31, 2019, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin



Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –January 7, 2020, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar



Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –January 14, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.



Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –January 6, 2020, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive



Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –December 26, 2019, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg



Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –January 20, 2020, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6



Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – January 1, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146



La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – January 6, 2020, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road



League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – January 14, 2020, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.



Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — December 26, 2019 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6



Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – January 1, 2020, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 409-938-9270.



New Directions Meeting

-First and third Mondays, 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for those over 60. There will be a pot luck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, contact Margarita, at 832-715-9658.



Yoga Therapy

–Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.



Thursday Market with Galveston’s Own Farmers

Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st, Galveston. Live music and activities is always offered by one of the Farmers Market community partners along with “Wine at the Bryan.” Products available include kombucha, fresh bread, hand-roasted coffee, olive oil, sea salt and fresh produce. For more information, call 832-819-1561.



Fetching Lab Trivia Night

Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, Fetching Lab Brewery, 221 6th Street N., Texas City. Prizes will be awarded along with new beers to be released on Thursdays. For more information, call 281-414-7355 or email at fetchinglabbrewery@gmail.com.

Tremont Jazz Series at The Tremont House

Fridays and Saturdays, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, Galveston. Enjoy live jazz by Trio du Jour in the hotel’s 1888 Toujouse Bar. The Tremont House launched its Jazz series in September 2013 and has become hugely popular with locals and guests. For more information, call 409-763-0300 or email at tremonthouse@wyndham.com.



Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.



T-Bone Steak Night at Dickinson VFW

-December 26, 2020, 5:00 to 7:00pm, VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378, 5204 Highway 3, Dickinson. A ¾ inch cut T-Bone that comes with a huge fully-loaded baked potato, salad, dessert and all the condiments. Call or come by and preorder for $13. Steaks cooked to order while you wait or call ahead with how you want it and pickup time. For more information, call 281-337-4952.



Singles Success Conference

-December 27, 2019, 6:00pm to 9:00pm, Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant, 3900 Seawall Blvd., Galveston. Are you ready to make 2020 your most successful year yet? Then join a host of speakers in a mini-conference that will help guests avoid relationship red flags, what single parents need to know about dating and the ups and downs of JJ Conway’s book “40 Dates in 4 Months.” Tickets are just $10 and can purchased through Eventbrite. For more information, call 409-762-9625.



Battle of Galveston Tour

-December 28, 2019, 3:00pm to 4:00pm, Galveston Historic Tour, 2328 Broadway St., Galveston. The hour-long walking tour focuses on the January 1, 1863 battle that was the only Civil War conflict in Galveston. Sites include the 1861 United States Custom Home, the Hendley Building, the harbor and more. The tour meets and departs from the 1861 US Custom House located on 502 20th St. Tickets are $15. For more information, 409-789-9911 or email at galvestonhistorictour@yahoo.com.



Bunco Night at Louis’

-December 28, 2019 beginning at 7:00pm, Louis’ Bait Camp & Restaurant, 3510 Highway 6, Hitchcock. Sign-ups start at 6:30pm, and entry is $10 per person for the popular game. For more information, contact Amanda Johnson at 409-935-9050.



Vision Board Party

-December 29, 2019, 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Holiday Inn Express Suites-Texas City, 2440 Gulf Freeway, Texas City. This vision board party comes with a twist that is guaranteed to leave visitors walking away motivated. Tickets are $24-$40 and can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, call 409-986-6700.



Dickinson FFA Winter Showdown

-January 11, 2020, 7:00am to 5:00pm, Galveston County Fair Grounds, Hitchcock. Check-in starts at 7:00am with the show starting at 9:00am. Cattle must be registered, and weight cards turned in by 8:30am. Cost is $30 per animal. Online pre-registration is currently available and can be done at https://dickinson.ffanow.org/default.aspx?ID=35799. For more information, call 281-229-6045 or visit the Dickinson FFA website at www.Dickinson.FFANOW.org.

