Apply for a Matching Scholarship, And Give the Gift of Education

Fifth through ninth graders who are enrolled in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® and whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less may apply now through Dec. 31, 2019, for Match the Promise scholarships.*

The Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ encourages families to save for college by supplementing their contributions to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund — the state’s prepaid college tuition plan. Families who do not currently have a Promise Fund account can find information about establishing one at our website.

Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today’s prices, and top-scoring recipients can also receive a one-time grant of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices. These scholarship tuition units can be used at most Texas public colleges and universities.

To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2020, to meet the contribution requirement of the scholarship program by contributing a minimum of $100 to the student’s Promise Fund account.

Find application materials and more information online at MatchThePromise.org. You can also contact us via email or at 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570, for additional information.

*Residency restrictions, eligibility criteria and minimum contribution requirements apply.

Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, administrative fees, service and other charges and expenses associated with the Texas Tuition Promise Fund contracts, including Plan termination and decreased transfer or refund value. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contains this and other information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting the website or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option #5. Purchasers should read these documents carefully before purchasing a contract. Neither a contract nor any return paid with a refund is insured or guaranteed.

Only the Purchaser may direct rollovers, contract changes, withdrawals, and changes in the designated beneficiary. Participation in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university.

