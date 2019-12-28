Two low-cost pet vaccination clinics available in January Animal Resource Center works to ensure pet health

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11. Both clinics are open to residents of any city and will include pet microchipping and county registration.

Low-Cost Vet Vaccinations

Low-cost vaccinations, flea control and heartworm testing and treatment services through ARC range from $15 for a rabies vaccine for both dogs and cats to $60 for the dog package and $45 for the cat package. Specific pricing is online at www.gchd.org/arc.

Microchips and Registration

Microchips are available for all cats and dogs, regardless of jurisdiction, for just $20 each.

County regulation requires pet owners who live in the municipalities served by the ARC (Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated Galveston County) to register their pets. There is no registration fee for pets that are already microchipped. Registration for pets that are not microchipped is $20 and includes a microchip. The fee is $15 for pet owners age 65 and older.

Location

Both clinics will take place at ARC, located at 3412 25th Avenue North (Loop 197 North) in Texas City from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 10 and noon-3 p.m. Jan. 11. Appointments are not needed. Cash, check and major credit cards are accepted. For more information, call the ARC at 409-948-2485.

WHAT: Low-Cost Pet Vaccinations and Registration

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 10 noon-2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11 noon-3 p.m.

WHERE: Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Avenue North (Loop 197 North), Texas City



About the Galveston County Animal Resource Center

The largest, most modern and best-equipped animal shelter in Galveston County, the Animal Resource Center (ARC) provides animal services to Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated Galveston County. Learn more at www.arcpets.org or by calling (409) 948-2485.

