The Salvation Army Galveston County Red Kettle Results Gratitude for Community Support of Campaign

Galveston County, Texas – The Salvation Army of Galveston County is grateful to the people of Galveston County for their support of the annual Red Kettle Campaign.



“Many people did extraordinary things to support the campaign,” said Captain Nathanael Doria, Commanding Officer. “Even before we began, Howie and Renae Bentley of Classic Auto Galveston committed to provide the use of four vehicles for the extra transportation needs of the campaign. We were allowed to ring at Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, Arlans, Hobby Lobby, Moody Gardens, Palais Royal, the San Luis and IHOP. The Galveston, Dickinson and Texas City Rotary as well as the Santa Fe, Galveston and West Beach Lions Clubs all took a turn as well as numerous school groups, churches and individuals. We are deeply humbled and grateful at the effort of so many on behalf of the people we serve.”



The campaign officially ended on Christmas Eve. At the close of that day, the total raised for Galveston County was $115,499.47. That is 46% below the goal of $250,000, short $134,500. Although the kettles and bells are gone until next year, donations can still be made to the Kettle campaign through January 2 either by mail at PO Box 990, Galveston, TX 77553 or online at http://bit.ly/GCKettles. Contact Holly McDonald at 409-939-9013 or holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationamry.org<mailto:holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationamry.org> with questions.



The goal equates to 10% of the annual budget, or .75 for each of the 359,000 residents of the county. Contributions to the Red Kettle stay in Galveston County to provide a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in the community.

