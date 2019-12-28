What does 2020 have in store for us?

AS THE CLOCK TICKS SLOWLY to the conclusion of another year and (wow!) another decade, human nature tends to dictate a review of that which has passed. Almost everyone has their year/decade in review, but why look back when there is so much to look forward?

That was the question that challenged me as I began charting the plot to this edition of The Post Newspaper. The year 2020 will be momentous for obvious reasons, yet in my desire to keep matters local, the answer almost wrote itself.

To begin the new year and decade, The Post Newspaper will take a look at how the core of Galveston County – Dickinson, Hitchcock, La Marque, Santa Fe and Texas City – shapes up for the future. There are no better tour guides for this trek than talking with the mayors of each of the cities, who will help answer some of the questions that many of us may ponder on a daily basis.

As this is Your Newspaper, it’s only right to offer an opportunity to display the six questions I will present to each mayor. I don’t have all the answers, so if there is a question you feel is worth asking, contact me at brandon@thepostnewspaper.net.

What is the one thing that has you excited about your city in 2020? Is a new city project? The opening of a restaurant? The chances of a city’s high school sports team making a run at a state championship? What is the biggest challenge facing your city in 2020? There’s always something to keep us up at night. Sometimes, the big challenge isn’t a bad thing. In looking back over the past decade, what do you feel is the biggest accomplishment your city has achieved? Consider this the moment to brag about your city. With Hurricane Harvey more than two years past us, how much stronger is your city? Harvey changed the area forever, but the heart and humanity that personified the area after the hurricane has carried well beyond those frightening hours. If someone was visiting your city, what would be the one place they would have to go to feel the essence of your city? Another question that should result in some fun answers. What is your city’s New Year’s Resolution?

I have a deep sense that 2020 will be a special year for our area. The things that unite us far outweigh whatever may attempt to divide us. As editor of this paper, I want to share and celebrate with you all in every edition.

God Bless and Happy New Year.

Brandon C. Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper

