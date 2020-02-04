EIGHT TCISD STUDENTS WIN HLS&R ART CONTEST

Congratulations to our eight TCISD students who won area Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo art contests to have their artwork on display in the Hayloft Gallery at the HLS&R. Congratulations to all of the students and teachers for this excellent artistry. It’s typical for high schools to receive two awards but TCISD received four! We are so excited!



Karen Fabela Gutierrez’s “Broken” won Best of Show in the High School Division. Her teacher is Desiree Haddock at Texas City High School.



Sierra Rotar’s “A Herder’s Breakdown” won a Gold Medal in the High School Division. Her teacher is Jennifer Massie at Texas City High School.



Bogdana Semchenko’s “Cabin in the Woods” received a Gold Medal in the High School Division. Her teacher is Megan Carpenter at Texas City High School.



Rylie McCarty’s “Hermosa Calavera” (Beautiful Skull) received Special Merit. Her art teacher is Joan Finn at La Marque High School.





Gilberto Flores’ ” The Lonely Cow” won Best of Show in the Junior High Division. His teacher is Lola Rios at Blocke Middle School.



Nathan Hudnall’s “Country Road” won a Gold Medal in the Junior High Division. His teacher is Lola Rios from Blocker Middle School.



Sterling Mistretta’s “Barn Horse” won Best of Show for the Elementary Division. Sterling’s teacher is Kelly Kelemen at Levi Fry Intermediate.



Zoey Lillie’s “Western Chicken” won a Gold Medal in the Elementary Division. Her teacher is Kelly Kelemen at Levi Fry Intermediate.

