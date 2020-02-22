FUNDING SELECTION ANNOUNCED FOR TEXAS COASTAL MANAGEMENT PROGRAMS

Innovative projects across the Texas coast to receive funding for completion



AUSTIN – The Texas General Land Office has designated a total of twenty-two projects for funding under the Texas Coastal Management Program (CMP) Grant Cycle 25.



Seventeen of these projects, approximating $2 million in federal funds, will improve the management of the state’s coastal resources and ensure the long-term ecological and economic productivity of the coast.



The CMP focuses on five primary issues of concern to coastal communities:Public access enhancementApplied research and data collectionCoastal resiliency enhancementCoastal planning and community engagementCoastal non-point source pollution controlFunding for these projects is provided through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). These projects will commence in October of 2020 and are outlined below:





Galveston County



Assessment of Optimal Sea Turtle Nesting Sites along the Texas Coast

Texas A&M University – Galveston will investigate the optimal beach nesting conditions for sea turtles in Texas. This research can then be used when considering future beach and dune restoration projects to ensure the restoration techniques used optimize sea turtle nesting.



Clear Creek Connections Paddle Trail – Kayak Launches

The City of League City (the City) will add two new kayak launch sites to their Clear Creek Connections Paddle Trail, one at Kansas Avenue and another at the Dr. Ned & Fay Dudney Nature Center. The City will place floating kayak launch systems at both sites, create vehicle and trailer parking, build handicap access ramps and walkways to access the water and install education and interpretive signage.



Galveston Bay Foundation Oyster Shell Recycling Program – Citizen Science, Engagement, and education

Galveston Bay Foundation will continue their shell recycling program within the Galveston and Houston metro areas. For this iteration of the project, they will partner with Texas A&M University – Galveston to implement monitoring of restored oyster reefs.



Multifaceted Approach to Addressing Nonpoint Source pollution in Galveston County

Galveston Bay Foundation will implement a nonpoint source (NPS) pollution reduction program at certain locations within the Galveston metro highly susceptible to pollutant loading. They will also do homeowner workshops related to NPS pollution in the Galveston area in the hopes of educating the public about best practices to reduce pollutant runoff into adjacent waters.



Quantifying Erosion and Pollution from Rainfall Runoff on Urbanized Beaches – Galveston Island Study

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station at Texas A&M University – Galveston will study how coastal rainwater runoff affects beach erosion and solid transport processes in Galveston. This data will help with the State’s efforts towards implementation of the coastal nonpoint source pollution program

