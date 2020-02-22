The Gulf Coast Water Authority – GCWA

will temporarily change its water

disinfection process on April 13-27,

This annual routine maintenance

practice is necessary to maintain water

systems operated by GCWA.

As part of the disinfection process,

municipalities and water districts will

flush their systems by opening fire

hydrants. Water users may notice some

water discoloration or cloudiness. These

conditions are harmless and temporary

and should be remedied by fire hydrant

flushing. The chlorine maintenance

process has not been linked to any

adverse health effects.

The City of La Marque will send

reminders as the date nears.