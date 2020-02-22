The Gulf Coast Water Authority – GCWA will temporarily change its water disinfection process on April 13-27
The Gulf Coast Water Authority – GCWA
will temporarily change its water
disinfection process on April 13-27,
- This annual routine maintenance
practice is necessary to maintain water
systems operated by GCWA.
As part of the disinfection process,
municipalities and water districts will
flush their systems by opening fire
hydrants. Water users may notice some
water discoloration or cloudiness. These
conditions are harmless and temporary
and should be remedied by fire hydrant
flushing. The chlorine maintenance
process has not been linked to any
adverse health effects.
The City of La Marque will send
reminders as the date nears.
Leave a Comment