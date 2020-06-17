Friendswood Ballet dancers to give free performance as gift to the community on Friday, June 19th via Facebook Live

Friendswood students are to be featured in semi-professional ballet performance with Friendswood Contemporary Ballet. Friendswood Contemporary Ballet’s presentation of “Evening of the Arts” will take place virtually on Friday, June 19th at 7:00p.m. Join the watch party on Facebook with the performers from this show. Friendswood Contemporary Ballet’s Facebook address is https://www.facebook.com/friendswoodcontemporaryballet/.

Through the COVID – 19 pandemic, the global arts community has rallied together to support and promote the arts. Amidst the heightened integration of social media platforms with the performing arts, dance companies globally have been working to make their performances more accessible to all people.

As a gift to the community and a goal to participate in this worldwide movement of the promotion of the arts, Friendswood Contemporary Ballet, a semi-professional ballet company founded in 2014, has produced a digital presentation of “Evening of the Arts.” The ballet has a run time of approximately 20 minutes making it perfect for all ages. This performance was to be done on a stage this past April with an anticipated two hundred members in the audience. While their show was not able to be performed in the way it was initially intended, Friendswood Contemporary Ballet is eager to share this gift with their community.

“As we reach the new end goal of our virtual performance, we are reminded of the honor it is to showcase the performing arts,” said Madison DeShane, Friendswood Contemporary Ballet director. “We work to make the arts accessible to ALL people. Dance, as a performing art, should not be for a select group of patrons. It should be something that everyone can experience and enjoy.”

“Through the virtual platform, we are able to bring a wider audience-base into a more intimate setting. We become observers to newness in creativity that sparks innovation and achievement.”