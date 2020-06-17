The Houston-Galveston Area Council and the Gulf Coast Economic Development District stand ready to assist the 13-county region in pursuing strategies to restore local economies. We will be issuing this Economic Recovery Resources – Weekly Update to help our local partners stay on top of new funding opportunities. Subscribers to the monthly Regional Economic Development Digest will receive the weekly update automatically. We hope to make it easier for you to secure the resources you need to recover quickly.

Please e-mail Josh Owens or call 832-681-2613 to discuss economic recovery needs you may have.

Department of Defense Announces Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program Funding Opportunity

The Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA) released a notice of funding opportunity for the new Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program. Funded projects must come from regional consortia, include connections to defense manufacturing institutes, and work to strengthen technological or manufacturing supply chains. Proposals are due July 12. The OEA will invite the consortia with the best applications to compete for up to $5 million in funding. Potential applicants are encouraged to attend a pre-proposal webinar on June 18.

EDA CARES Act Funding Webinar Hosted by H-GAC and GCEDD

Join the Houston-Galveston Area Council and Gulf Coast Economic Development District from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, for a webinar with the U.S. Economic Development Administration to learn how your community can access Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant funding for economic development.

Jeffery Sjostrom of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership will demonstrate how the City of Galveston has leveraged Economic Development Administration funding to speed economic recovery.

Jason Wilson of the Economic Development Administration will discuss the CARES Act funding available and their criteria for making investments.



Joshua Owens of the Gulf Coast Economic Development District will present on the application process and the information you will need to submit a competitive application.

Registration is required. You will receive email confirmation.

Online Interactive Course to Focus on Broadband Deployment Essentials

EUCI is offering Broadband Deployment Essentials for Electric Cooperatives and Municipal Utilities, an interactive, online conference. The event will be June 22-23 using Microsoft Teams. The intent of this program is to educate rural electric cooperatives and municipalities on how to best implement broadband to serve their rural or underserved areas. This program will inform the audience on real-world strategies and best practices that these organizations are using today to bring high-speed Internet, TV, phone, cloud, and other services to their customers. The cost of the conference is $795. Register online or call 1-303-770-8800.

EDA Finalizing Details of Coronavirus Entrepreneurship and Innovation Challenge with CARES Act Funding

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) intends to release an entrepreneurship and innovation competition with approximately $25 million from the CARES Act. A June 9 webinar from State Science and Technology Institute outlines current EDA funding opportunities, announces the new competition, and includes a lengthy Q&A. Potential applicants must address the unique operating environment necessitated by the coronavirus to support one or more of the following areas of interest:

Biotech/health security/supply chain innovation

Regional, national, and government connectivity

Innovation & entrepreneurship

Access to Capital

The EDA is also still accepting applications for CARES Act supplemental funds (EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance) intended to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. Funds are available through the 2020 Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance Notice of Funding Opportunity (FY20 PWEAA NOFO, see page 46). The Gulf Coast Economic Development District will provide technical assistance to applicants. E-mail Josh Owens with any questions.

Texas COVID Relief Fund Offering Grants up to $150,000

OneStar Foundation announced the availability of $500,000 in grant funding to support organizations across the state working to ensure the economic recovery of communities in Texas. Grants between $20,000 to $150,000 will support projects that address the unmet needs of vulnerable populations and underserved communities in the areas of community and economic development, healthcare, and education. Government entities and 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Additional funding criteria for prioritization of applicants are outlined on the OneStar Foundation Texas COVID Relief Fund webpage. The deadline to apply is June 25.