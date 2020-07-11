Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK

Taffy (A023587) is a very sweet girl who can be shy at first,

but give her a treat and you will always win her over! She has

done well with a child, and has also done well with other

dogs at the ARC. This precious girl would love nothing

more than to relax on the couch with you!

CAT OF THE WEEK

Pretty Pauline (A023585), a Domestic Short Hair Brown

Tabby has lived on her own and is ready to bring her Perils

of Pauline cat tale to an end. She is about 2 years old, already

spayed and has her rabies certificate in order. Pauline has

tried several gigs, and is auditioning for a new one — Super model, secret agent, Yoga instructor or Pampered Pet.

Pauline is Spokescat this week and would like you to come

meet her.

ADOPTION DETAILS

Pauline and Taffy will be available for adoption July 14-18,

2020 at the special rate of $42.50.

*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please

call or email us at arc@gchd.org.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com. To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City