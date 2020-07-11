Check it Out! Your Local Library News By: Bridget Buffa

Moore Memorial Library

The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world with more than 170 million items. The Library was founded in 1800, making it the oldest federal cultural institution in the nation. On August 24, 1814, British troops burned the Capitol building (where the Library was housed) and destroyed the Library’s core collection of 3,000 volumes. On January 30, 1815, Congress approved the purchase of Thomas Jefferson’s personal library of 6,487 books for $23,950.

The Library has many resources available to the public. One of the programs they offer that is important to me is the Talking Book Program. In 2015, my mother ~ Mozelle Lubojasky — was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration. As a long-time reader, this was quite devasting for her. We went from large print to e-readers, but for the visually impaired it was still difficult. Through much research, I discovered the Talking Book Program. It has truly been a blessing for my mother.

This program began in 1931, since then the Library of Congress has provided books to the blind in braille and on sound recordings. The National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped has replaced its inventory of recordings on audio cassettes with newly developed Digital Talking Books and digital playback equipment.

The Talking Book Program is a free library service for people unable to read standard print because of a visual, physical, or reading disability. Yes…FREE! All services and the use of playback equipment are free, including return postage.

I encourage you to check into this service for yourself or a family member that has lost the ability to enjoy the love of reading. Once you complete an application send it in and a representative will call you to set up an account.

Call toll-free 1-800-252-9605, visit their website at www.TexasTalkingBooks.org or e-mail them at tbp.services@tsl.texas.gov

Here a just a few (there are so many) interesting facts about the Library of Congress.

The smallest book in the Library of Congress is “Old King Cole.” It is 1/25” x 1/25”, or about the size of the period at the end of this sentence.

The largest book is a 5-by-7 ft. book featuring color images of Bhutan. With support from Microsoft, a team of students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recorded the ancient life and culture in this South Asian country and made 40,000 digital images available to the Bhutan National Archives. A copy of the picture book was donated to the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress is a gateway to discovery. New books, films, and music arrive every day. New research and new stories reveal themselves every day.

Handling Great Adversity: Your COVID-19 Story

Moore Memorial Public Library has created an online digital space for the citizens of Texas City to document the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community. With that said, there are many ways to contribute to this project.

Provide a personal story about how COVID-19 is affecting you and your community.

Include photos, memes, short audio and video diaries, social media screenshots, posters, flyers, and artistic creations to show changes in community spaces.

Your tips for staying healthy.

What was it like to go grocery shopping?

Are you a local business owner? Share how COVID-19 impacted your business, your employees and your customers.

Teachers and parents: Describe the effect of COVID-19 in your family.

Students also have a voice! What are teenagers doing to cope with changes to your day-to-day lifestyle?

Your opinions when you first heard of COVID-19. Did you ever expect it to come to Texas? Galveston County? Texas City? How did you feel about it?

It’s easy to contribute! If you have a Google account, just follow the link to https://bit.ly/2y3bzkU and fill out our online form. If you don’t have a Google account, send an email to TexasCityCOVID19@gmail.com and their Local History Librarian, Theresa Mayfield, will send you a submission form.

Remember, your stories will have a voice in Texas City history. We are LIVING HISTORY, right now. Future generations will look back and learn, through your contributions, what it was like to shelter in place, practice social distancing, and to find joy when surrounded with so much uncertainty.

Moore Memorial Public Library thanks you for being part of this historic project.

The Library is still opened with limited services available.

FACE COVERING IS NOW REQUIRED

BY STATE ORDER

Hours of operation are from 9 AM-12 PM and 1 PM-4 PM Monday-Friday. This allows for a one-hour disinfecting break. They also have some additional precautions in place to ensure your safety:

Texas City residents only allowed in the library

Please wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing of 6 ft or more at all times

They will have a maximum 40 patrons in the library at one time

Family groups can be no larger than 4 people

They are limiting patrons to 45 minutes

All these measures are put in place to provide the safest experience for patrons and staff possible.