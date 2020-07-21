EVENT: “DOGS OF THE IRON THRONE” PET PHOTO SESSION

“Dogs of The Iron Throne” – We would like to invite you to come by and take a picture with your pet on the iron throne. You won’t want to miss out on

this! We will be working by appointment to keep everything safe. To set up a time, please click here:

https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/9040445A5A82EABF85-pets

*This is a benefit to help gain donations to the Sponsor A Heart fund. This fund allows us to offer reduced adoption fees. To donate to the Sponsor A

Heart fund, click here:

https://www.gchd.org/animal-services/donations

Where: Galveston County Animal Resource Center

3412 25th Ave. N. Texas City,

TX. 77590 – 409-948-2485

When: July 28 – 31, 2020, 12:00pm – 3:00 pm

August 1, 2020, 11:00 am – 3:00pm