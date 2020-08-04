Lago Mar Networking Event

Join us at Lago Mar Venue Beach, located at 3420 Lago Mar Blvd in Texas City, on August 12, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm for our local business after work networking event. Along with food and drinks, there will be a demonstration from KO Sailing. Drop your business card for a chance to WIN a FREE company picnic at the Lagoon! This is a free, non-swimming professional networking event, open to the public. Dress code is casual resort-wear. For more information, email info@lagomarlagoon.com