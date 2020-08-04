Texas City ISD will be holding a Virtual Town Hall on Aug. 6.

Dr. Melissa Duarte

TCISD Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte will be joined by our Curriculum & Instruction, Nutrition and Transportation professionals to review plans for the 2020-21 school year. If there is something specific you would like to see addressed during the video, please let us know in the comments. If you haven’t already done so, you can read the proposed instructional plans and health protocols on our website at www.tcisd.org/reopening.

Texas City ISD is a one-to-one district for the 2020-2021 school year, which means there is a laptop for every TCISD student. Laptops will be issued Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 17-18 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the computer warehouse behind Blocker Middle School. We have assigned dates by alphabet for student last names to try to control crowds so people don’t have to wait in long lines.

However, if you have a conflict with your date, you can come at another scheduled date. If students in the same family have different last names, all laptops can be picked up at one time.

Students need to be registered for the 2020-2021 school year in order to be issued a laptop. If you haven’t registered already, visit www.tcisd.org/enrollment. At this time, you do not have to know for sure whether you will attend face-to-face or only do virtual in order to register.

Schedule:

A-D – August 10

E-H – August 11

I-L – August 12

M-P – August 13

NO PICKUP ON FRIDAY

Q-T – August 17

U-Z – August 18