More Simplicity

I talked about keeping it simple in my previous column. Have you? It doesn’t take a lot to turn things around. You can turn up the music and dance, smile, giggle, and laugh. How could you not feel better? You can love, hope, wish, and believe. Doesn’t it make your heart feel good? It is all about the simple things. The precious, beautiful little things that can do the most, and mean the most in our lives can make a difference. When did you lose your sense of play or your fascination with fun? When did you last run through the rain or splash in a puddle, or spin around and around just because? I have a collection of Mickey and Minnie Mouse items. Everything from stuffed ones, to ceramic ones, to clocks, and night lights, figurines, and I could go on and on and on.They bring me much pleasure and amusement. I’m like a little kid when I go to the Disney Store. I will never outgrow it and will always embrace it. I hope you have something in your life that makes you feel young and even a bit childish. We all could use a little playtime now and then. Let your inner child come out and play. I double dog dare you!