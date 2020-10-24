Picture: Left to Right:

Overall Male: Oscar Garcia and Overall Female: Cristine Parizo

“The Nick Gary Foundation’s annual 5K Fun Run / Walk held September 26, 2020, was a huge success and enjoyed by all. The annual fundraiser provides annual scholarships to area high school seniors. As of May 2020, TNGF provided $30,000 in scholarships since 2017. TNGF thanks our dedicated sponsors, State Representative Mayes Middleton; La Tasha Gary, Race Director; and Thelma Bowie, candidate for Commissioner-at-Large. Finally, The Nick Gary Foundation thanks all participants and volunteers for making this event a success.”

Female Age Group Winners:

Women Female front row: left to right: Clarie Mahaffey (14 and under)

Women Middle row: left to right: Duyan Campa (20-29), Cristine Parizo, Gloria Mahoney (70 and over), Kerry Mourning (40 -44)

Women Back row: left to right: Molly Atlas (45-49), Sumer Gampher (30-39), Carol Claveria (55-59), Tracy Driver (50-54)

Women not pictured: Caryn Honig (55-59)

Male Age Group Winners:

Men Winners front row, left to right: Oscar Garcia; Ben Harvie (70 and over)

Men back row, left to right: Michael Richardson (20 – 39), Miguel Pena (40-49), Corbin McVean (19 and under).

Men Not pictured: Kelly Carmichael (50-59)