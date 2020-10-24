Thelma Bowie, Candidate for Commissioner-at-Large

Thelma Bowie, Former Texas City Commissioner

After retiring as Lab Coordinator from BP’s refinery in 2009, I needed something in my life BIGGER than me to renew my purpose and passion. Being a public servant as City Commissioner of District 1 for 3 terms, an active member of multiple city boards, plus civic and community involvement kept me fulfilled such that I was able to focus on service to others rather than focus on me and accompanying aches and pain. Proven leadership and experience at City Hall in 2020 and beyond are a must. Lastly, I have unfinished business which includes street improvements, drainage, and flood concerns in older neighborhoods plus fire protection for the new residential and commercial developments along the I-45 corridor.

The biggest issues facing TC include a decline in police staffing levels, aging infrastructure and drainage concerns within our established neighborhoods while managing the new growth along the I-45 corridor. To address these issues, I would like to see the new mayor and commission establish a community-based task force to strategically prioritize community issues across Texas City. Once issues are prioritized, the new mayor and commission then would diligently work as a team to establish annual budgets to support the prioritized list.

409-939-4557