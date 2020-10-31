Presidential showdown overshadows other local, state elections

MUCH OF THE LOCAL ELECTION FOCUS on Tuesday will be in Texas City, but the City of Dickinson will also be voting in a new mayor along with four positions in its city council (see bottom). Dickinson ISD will have a $94.2 million bond referendum for construction of new schools and additions and renovations for current facilities.

Statewide, the main focus will be on a contested clash between Republican incumbent John Cornyn and former Army helicoper pilot Mary “MJ” Hager (D), while Friendswood’s Larry Taylor (R) faces off against main challenger Susan Criss (D) for the right to be state senator for District 11. In District 14, Randy Weber (R) and Adrienne Bell (D) square off to be the state senator in that area.

Obviously, the main event of the night will pit incumbent President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (R) seek to hold on to the White House from the Democratic ticket of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris. A Biden/Harris win would be historic, as Harris would become the first female Vice President along with being the first African-American VP. Texas shattered its record for early voting, but a decision on if Trump remains the 45th President or Biden becomes the nation’s 46th may take time as the pandemic has forced millions to vote via mail.

Those that have voted can simply wait until Tuesday night for election results to come in, but those who haven’t will have to take time off on Tuesday to assure they have made their voice known.

Position on the General Election Ballot, as Determined by a Random Drawing

Mayor

Sean Skipworth

Mark Townsend

Jennifer Lawrence

Jon L. Junemann

Position 1

H Scott Apley

Trey Rusk

Position 3

Walter Wilson

Position 5

Louis J. Decker

David W. Westmoreland

Position on the Special Election Ballot, as Determined by a Random Drawing:

Position 2 (Unexpired Term)

Jessie Brantley

Scott Shrader

Kevin D. Edmonds