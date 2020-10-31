Roberts ready to push Texas City into new opportunities, challenges

Phil Roberts for Mayor

PHIL ROBERTS WILL WAKE UP ON Tuesday as Mayor Pro Tem of Texas City.

Come Wednesday morning, he’s counting on shedding the Pro Tem from his title.

Roberts and Dedrick Johnson are competing to replace Matthew Doyle as Texas City’s Mayor at a time where the city continues to grow while also facing the challenges that has come from the pandemic. He is counting on voters to consider his experience and skill to become the guiding force of the community.

“Texas City has a strong mayoral form of government where leadership and management skills are very important,” said Roberts. “I feel those are two qualities that I can bring to the table.”

The Roberts platform is anchored on improving the public safety of the community. “It (public safety) has to be the top priority,” he said. “We must keep our citizens safe. That also means that we have to bring everyone together and get beyond the issues that continue to divide us. Texas City is one city and despite our difference, we must work to love and respect each other.”

Times are good for Texas City, as expansion — particularly Lago Mar — brings not only new citizens to take advantage of growing opportunities throughout Galveston County. The city will likely surpass 50,000 residents once the census is official, which will also bring new challenges.

“We have to keep planning for the continued growth of Texas City,” said Roberts. “That also means we have to take care of the challenges that come with improving the drainage and sewage issues that we face. It brings everything back to public safety and making sure that our police, fire department, EMTs and Emergency Management are improving on a daily basis.”

Having established himself in Texas City for decades, Roberts is well-aware of what the city has to offer. One of his bigger goals, provided he is elected mayor, is making a concerted effort to let the rest of the world know how special his city is.

“Texas City has a lot of good things going on. We need to promote it,” he said.