GC Whitecaps pitching duo inks letters of intent

GALVESTON, Texas – Two Galveston College pitchers on last week signed National Letters of Intent to play with universities in Texas and Louisiana.

Kurt Dillon of Morrisburg, Ontario, Canada, signed with Louisiana Tech University. His parents are Kathie and Mark Dillon. His sister is Meghan Dillon.

Travis Phelps, of Alvin, TX, signed with Texas State University. He is the son of Cassie and Todd Phelps. His siblings are Joseph and Andrew Butler and Kasey and Darby Phelps.

“We are proud of Kurt and Travis’ opportunity to go play Division I baseball. It is part of the reason student athletes continue to choose Galveston College as a springboard for their academic and athletic careers,” said Whitecaps head coach Kevin Lallmann. “We wish them the best as they move on, and we look forward to seeing them play at the next level.”

During Coach Lallmann’s five years at Galveston College, the Whitecaps sent 30 players on to the NCAA Division I level, had three players drafted in the MLB draft and had another player sign as a free agent.

The Whitecaps also have continued a tradition of academic excellence each year, with an impressive cumulative team grade-point average in excess of 3.0.

November 11 marked the first day of the early signing period as athletes across the country signed their National Letters of Intent.