Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off at Cook Ford

Texas City, TX — Cook Ford will host a Kettle Kick-off event at the dealership located at 2600 Palmer Highway on Friday, November 20 at 11:30am. Friends of The Salvation Army are invited to come by for a ribbon cutting and to celebrate the start of the season. The kettle season officially starts on Black Friday but come retailers are opening their doors early to help with what could be a difficult season.

“Public contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign enable The Salvation Army to deliver emergency assistance and support to individuals and families who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life,” continued Major Doria. “You’ll see our red kettles and bell ringers throughout the county until Christmas Eve. With more people coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up this year! Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring. We hope to see you at the kettle!

To give without going to a kettle, secure donations can be made online at www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. For more information on the local Salvation Army, visit the website above or call 409-763-1691.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.