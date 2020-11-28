La Marque Native Named NTAG Houston’s Senior Sailor of the Quarter

Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Lee, a native of La Marque, Texas

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

HOUSTON- Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Lee, a native of La Marque, Texas, was recently named Senior Sailor of the Quarter for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston. Lee is a 2001 La Marque High School and 2007 Sam Houston State graduate.

Lee is currently serving as a Navy counselor responsible for human resources and recruiting.

“I like getting to offer and enlighten the community that I grew up in about the wonderful opportunities that the Navy provides that might not be available in their current situations,” said Lee.

Lee joined the Navy six years ago for finical stability and the benefits.

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Lee is most proud of qualifying lead petty officer, managing two recruiting stations as a second class and being meritoriously promoted to first class petty officer.

According to Lee, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Lamarque.

“Growing up with limited resources and avenues for success, the drive to be the best and reach further than my potential is what helped me be as successful as I have,” said Lee.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Lee, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy means stability for my family during all economic challenges and also the utmost pride and selfless service,” added Lee.