State Farm is there for SF Education Foundation

Greg and Melinda Gardner, both local State Farm agents

In 2020 the Santa Fe TX Education Foundation celebrated its 10th Anniversary. It was a year like no other, to say the least, as the Santa Fe Independent School District shifted its curriculum from in-person to virtual.

The support of the community would be needed more than ever! Greg and Melinda Gardner, both local State Farm agents recognized the need and answered the call to the tune of a $18,000 donation.

“Greg and Melinda are such avid supporters of education in Santa Fe ISD. Greg was instrumental in establishing our Foundation and the time, effort, and donations he has provided throughout the past 10 years is inspiring to all,” said Gina Welsh, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Receiving this gift at the end of 2020 brought much excitement and joy to close out the year on such a positive note!”

As Santa Fe ISD transitions back to in-person education, they will continue to need the strong support of the community. “We believe the education of our children is what makes our community strong! Their future (thus our Country’s) is dependent on our ability to change, innovate and adapt to the every changing world!” said Greg Gardner. “Never in history of our country/community has supporting the EDUCATION of our children been more important.” We live in a very competitive world which is growing smaller each day and we must help our kids by investing in them!”