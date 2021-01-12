Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Local Funeral Director Honored with Prestigious Award

By
/
On Jan 12, 2021
/
At 1:47pm
/
233 Views
Emken Linton, Funeral Director

(Texas City, TX) Emken-Linton Funeral Home congratulates Funeral Director, Mr. Emken Linton  for being awarded the 2020 Southeast Funeral Director of the Year by the Texas Funeral  Directors Association. 

Emken-Linton Funeral Home was established in 1911 by H.B. Emken and gained its namesake  from the two families who established its strong foundation. 2021 will mark the 110th year in  service to the families and Mr. Linton’s 50th year carrying on his family’s legacy in the funeral  industry. 

Texas Funeral Directors Association exists as a resource for education and communication for its  member firms and directors, representing them in legislative affairs on the Texas state level. The  Association holds its member directors and firms to the highest standards of service and  performance, and those recognized with Texas Funeral Directors Association awards are  considered the “best-of-the-best” in the funeral industry.  

By merit of earning the Southwest Funeral Director of the Year award, Mr. Linton is in the  selection pool for the Texas Funeral Director of the Year.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar