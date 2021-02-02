Maddox embraces life as Road Warrior

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Writer

She didn’t like her job, so when an email enticing her to get her Commercial Driver’s License landed in her inbox, Renee Maddox jumped at the chance to follow in the footsteps of her father. At 23 years old, she was trained and licensed to drive a big rig. She took to being behind the wheel like it was second nature. After all, she had spent her first three years of her life traveling with her mom and dad across the country in his truck.

“It takes a certain kind of personality to be a truck driver,” said Maddox.

Her father, Bradley Maddox, agrees with her. They both love adventure and find being out on the road gives them a sense of adventure.

With a couple years driving big rigs under her belt, she stepped into driving tourist vans and busses. Her driving gigs took her to places like Disney World, casinos, yacht parties and other tourist attractions. Though the pay wasn’t as good as long-haul rig driving, she did enjoy driving people to fun places.

“Usually everyone was in a good mood because they were on vacation,” said Maddox.

“One year, I drove a high school band to Mardi Gras in Galveston,” she said. “The students were respectful, and they loaded their own stuff which made it easier for me.”

While waiting around for the students, Maddox joined other bus drivers in enjoying the Mardi Gras festivities.

Unfortunately, Covid brought her tourist driving job to a sudden halt. Maddox signed up for unemployment for a while. But, she grew restless and knew she had to find a driving gig. She tried working for Amazon but realized that wasn’t a good fit for her.

She found a company who brought her on to drive diverse commercial vehicles from one place to another. She drove a fire engine, dump truck and an empty bus. Whatever type of vehicle the company needed moved, she hopped behind the wheel.

While most of us were busy watching the news, and staying inside last month, Maddox was on the road. Within a span of three weeks, she went from Texas to New Mexico then to Denver where she flew to Chicago, drove to Georgia then over to New Mexico then back to Mississippi and up to Detroit then jogged back down to Chicago.

After a stop in San Antonio and back again to Detroit, Maddox finally found her way home.

Maddox will be stationary for about two weeks, but don’t think she won’t be busy, as she is a mother with an autistic 8-year-old and a 2-year-old. Coming from a close-knit family, she lives within walking distance from her mom and sister, the latter of which steps in to help with her boys while she is on a job.

When Maddox is not driving for her living, she chooses a Honda Pilot for her transportation because it’s great for taking the kids and their stuff where ever they need to go.