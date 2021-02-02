Tracie Steans, and I am running for La Marque City Council, District A

Steans presents platform for La Marque’s future

My name is Tracie Steans, and I am running for La Marque City Council, District A. There are many reasons that I have decided to run for office, but I wanted to outline the main ones today for my future constituents. My deep roots in La Marque, the progress we have made, as well as the road ahead is what has motivated me more than anything else.

I grew up here and graduated from La Marque High School in 1997. Since that time, I have made it my mission to stay involved in my community. As founder of Stop the Violence 409, it has been of the utmost importance to me that we have a mechanism for community outreach that is geared towards making our community a safer place. We even offer many community resources to help those in need. I am also a small business owner in our town square, formerly the site of Fair on the Square, which I would love to bring back.

Serving on the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, as a Juneteenth La Marque board member, member of Texas Democratic Women (Galveston County chapter), as well as a member of the NAACP, we have seen notable progress within the community. I have spearheaded local cleanup efforts in La Marque, which has recently earned recognition by the Greater Houston chapter of the Sierra Club. Organizing career fairs, community bike rides, as well as doing homeless outreach has also been a huge part of what is near and dear to my heart. As councilwoman for District A, I would love the opportunity to maximize efforts like this and more.

While I do feel strongly that La Marque is headed in the right direction, there is still a lot of work to be done. Building a sound economy, tackling violence, homelessness, and improving La Marque’s infrastructure are vital to our future. We have always been a proud community, but right now, we need a strong positive push to revive the proud powerhouse that we know we are.

Having so much history in La Marque, and looking towards the future, being able to serve my community in such an essential capacity is a task that I am hopeful to take on. This is looking to potentially be a crowded race, and it is very important to me that we run a clean campaign. I respectfully challenge my opponents to adhere to the same ethical standards, so that we can give our constituents something to be proud of.

I am Tracie Steans, and I am asking for your vote in May. By all means vote Tracie Steans!