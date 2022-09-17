Astros, Rays Start to Get Cozy

The Astros and Rays collide in a three-game set that may signal the first of several games between the two American League title contenders over the next month. There’s also Week 2 of the NFL regular season that will see late afternoon starts for both the Texans and Cowboys.

Sunday: The Astros close out their series against the Athletics beginning at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

Both the Texans and Cowboys will have 3:25pm starts, with Houston traveling to face the Broncos (KHOU11), while the Cowboys welcome the defending AFC Champion Bengals on KRIV26.

Monday: In what could be the preview of a higher stakes series next month, the Astros visit the Rays in the opener of a three-game series. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins its pregame show at 5:00pm to lead into the 5:40pm first pitch. The game will also be part of the ESPN+ package.

Tuesday: The usually busy high school volleyball schedule starts with Texas City at Angleton at 5:30pm, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Brazoswood and Hitchcock at Boling each starting at 6:00pm. Clear Falls at Episcopal, Friendswood at Santa Fe, Galveston Ball at Manvel and Sweeny at La Marque are each 6:30pm start times.

Texas City’s tennis team travels to Friendswood for a 3:00pm matchup.

Game 2 of the series between the Astros and Rays will also be a 5:40pm start, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting its coverage at 5:00pm with the pregame show.