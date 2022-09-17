Brenda and the Bible: The Storm

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Dear Readers, it is on my heart to share this experience with you again that happened to my hubby and I many years ago. I hope it blesses you as much as it did us when it happened.

One evening several years ago, my husband and I were dining out when an approaching storm knocked the power off in the restaurant. For a brief moment there was silence as everyone froze in place.

Out of the semi-darkness I heard my sweet hubbies voice quite clearly, “Does this mean we’re not gonna get our dinner?”

Several persons chuckled, including myself, and the power came back on shortly after.

On our way home, an awesome lightening display was happening all around us. I don’t believe I have ever witnessed that many strikes at one time.

And no sooner had we entered the house when the storm struck with fierce howling winds, while golf ball sized hail pounded against the windows. This storm was so violent! Unlike any thunderstorm that I had experienced in recent memory.



I could hear debris hitting against our home and I received a text message from a close friend warning us, “There’s tornado’s in the area! Pray!”

My husband went into the kitchen and was watching out the back door, but I advised him to back away. Then I went into the hall and tried not to let my emotions give into the fear of what I could hear and see. I began to thank Father God for His goodness and I told the storm, “Peace- be still!” And a familiar calm started to come over me as the Holy Spirit began to comfort me.

Suddenly, I heard a loud noise in the living room and my husband began yelling at me over the racket.



The storm had blown our front door wide open and rain and leaves were flying into the room. The wind was hurling chunks of hail clear across the room, sliding under our sofa and up against the wall.

With a look of bewilderment on his face my husband shouted at me against the noise, “Brenda, WHY did you open the door!!!”

In self-defense I yelled back, “I DIDN’T OPEN THE DOOR! Why would I do that?” And he asked again. I hollered back.

All the while, more hail and rain mixed with dirt and leaves blew into our living room!



This “discussion” went on for a few more seconds when, finally, we both came back to our senses and together we shut the front door and began to clean up the mess.

The storm blew over quickly and praise God we didn’t have any damage to the house. (And not one cracked window or dent on our vehicles parked outside. I really believe it was God’s supernatural protection.)

But as we cleaned up from the confusion of the storm the Lord spoke this to my heart.

“Brenda, stop arguing about who let the storm in, just come together and shut the door.”

I stopped in my tracks because I knew immediately what the Lord was showing me.

Many times, husbands and wives are so caught up on blaming each other for the problems (storms) in their marriages, where satan is the one behind the scenes stirring up strife and confusion. Satan is the author of strife and confusion in our lives and it is one of his greatest deceptions to move about behind the scenes. And to remain unseen or in disguise.

Everywhere self is exalted in marriage that is not of God. “Love is not provoked.” The “love” Chapter in 1 Cor. 13, sheds light on God’s kind of love.

Marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God and resides under His covenant/blessing. It is a powerful force. So satan wants to bring division between husbands and wife’s.

“But Jesus knew their thoughts and said to them: ‘Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand. Matt: 12:25



“Can two walk together, unless they are agreed?” Amos 3:3



Obviously, the answer is no.





“Again I say to you that if two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask, it will be done for them by My Father in heaven.” (Matt: 18:19)



When a marriage is in agreement with God’s word and they are allowing the Holy Spirit to lead them that is when, “God’s kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven,” in their marriage and throughout the entire family.

But even if your spouse does not recognize the spiritual battle going on, or resist the enemy working in their lives you can come into agreement with the word of God and His Holy Spirit can give you wisdom, comfort, joy and peace.

And every time the “door” flies open in you “house” (marriage) you can (spiritually) shut that door through the power of the Holy Spirit flowing through you. We can choose to speak life and God’s love into that situation.

How do we overcome evil? With good. (Romans 12:21) Because this is so important that we don’t let someone’s sin against us, reproduce sin in us.

Open the door of your heart and let Jesus come in.

A threefold cord is not easily broken. (Eccl. 4:9-12)

God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit, all three separate yet all three One- working together in agreement with us to SHUT THAT DOOR!

He calms the storm,

So that its waves are still. (Psalms 107:29)

(Mark 4:39; Matt. 6:10)Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgrove1996@yahoo.com