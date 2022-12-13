Community Calendar

First Baptist Church of Texas City invites you to join them on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, for a celebration of the birth of Christ including Christmas carols, message & candle-lighting. Children are welcome and will be provided an activity bag. The church is located at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 2000 in Texas City. For more information, call 409-986-4950.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month – December 19, 2022, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – December 22, 2022, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month — December 22, 2022, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month – December 19, 2022, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6.

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – January 9, 2023, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – December 13, 2022, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — December 22, 2022, 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6.

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – December 21, 2022, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North.

-December 14, 2022, 8:00am, First United Methodist Church, 1825 Howell, La Marque. Registration begins at 6:30am. Please stay in your car until asked to open your truck. All contributions are drive-thru only. We hope this small blessing helps you and your family. VOLUNTEERS WELCOME. For more information, call 409-229-8143.

-December 15, 2022, 10:00am, Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, La Marque. We hope this small blessing helps you and your family. VOLUNTEERS WELCOME. For more information, call 409-229-8143.

-December 15, 2022, 12:30pm, Dominion Church, 6400 Calder Dr., Dickinson. We hope this small blessing helps you and your family. VOLUNTEERS WELCOME. For more information, call 409-229-8143.

-December 16, 2022, 1:00pm, League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway, League City. We hope this small blessing helps you and your family. VOLUNTEERS WELCOME. For more information, call 409-229-8143.

American Legion Riders Post 89, Texas City, BBQ Gas Grill FundRaising Raffle

Looks like a V-8 Chevy Engine Barbeque Grill – Aluminum & Stainless Steel. All proceeds go to Veterans and their families in need, scholarships and community projects. Tickets $10 ea. or 6 for $50. Drawing Dec. 15, 2022. For raffle tickets call Lynn at 812-798-2565 or Jim at 409-789-7626.

Docent Tours – Fridays

-December 16, 2022, Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston. Hosted by Galveston Railroad Museum. Join Railroad Museum docents on a tour of the museum. Tours are free with admission to the museum, but space is limited to the first 20 people. Visit www.galvestonrrmueum.org for more information.

Kemah Farmers Market at Toucan Alley

-December 16, 2022, 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Toucan Alley, 609 Bradford Ave., Kemah. Join us for a weekly producer-only farmers market!! Shop for local produce and other amazing home grown items, along with some local artisan creations! For more information, call 832-425-8772.

American Legion Post 89 Christmas Party

-December 16, 2022, 7:00pm to 11:00pm, Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post 89, 3028 29th St., Texas City. DJ R will provide music throughout the night. For more information, call 409-945-8975.

F3 Recurring Saturday Workout

-December 17, 2022, 6:30am to 7:30am, Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 Dickinson Rd, League City. Always free, rain or shine, men’s workout group grounded in Faith, Fellowship and fitness. Ref: f3nation.com for more info. All fitness levels welcome. Push yourself. 60 minutes of goodness with optional breakfast burrito afterwards (“coffeteria”). Park on the right hand parking lot.

-December 16, 2022, 7:00am, M.I. Lewis, 215 FM 517 East, Dickinson. We hope this small blessing helps you and your family. VOLUNTEERS WELCOME. For more information, call 409-229-8143.

-December 17, 2022, 9:00am, Our Lady of Lourdes, 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock. We hope this small blessing helps you and your family. VOLUNTEERS WELCOME. For more information, call 409-229-8143.

Christmas Fishing Show

December 18, 2022, Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmitt F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City. The top names in the fishing and outdoor industry come together at Mainland City Centre, for the Galveston County Christmas Fishing Expo to provide the best deals on the newest models available. Get your Christmas shopping done and save money all in one place— AT THE GALVESTON COUNTY CHRISTMAS FISHING EXPO. Sun Dec 11, 2022: 10:00am – 5:00pm. For more information, visit http://www.gotfishexpo.com/.

Sunday Worship at First Baptist Church

-December 18, 2022, 10:45am to 12:00pm, First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 2000, Texas City. Join us on Sundays for a blended worship service and relevant teaching from the word of God. Children are welcome in our adult service or our Children’s Ministry Program. Through fun games, hands-on activities and engaging videos, our Children’s Ministry Team plans weekly kids’ worship service for newborns through sixth grade. For more information, call 409-986-4950.

Bubble Market (Vendor Market)

-December 18, 2022, 11:00am to 3:00pm, Bubble Market, 604 Kipp Street, Kemah. A new Sunday pop-up fun market at a fun family and pet-friendly venue. Come hang out at Kemah’s Bubble Jungle Beer Garden and shop with your local vendors. Games, swings, music, food trucks, dog water bowls and more…COME ON OUT. For more information, call 346-644-8519.

Bay Area Farmers Market

-December 18, 2022, 11:00am to 3:00pm, Parking Lot of Baybrook Mall, 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Join us every Sunday, YEAR ROUND, in the Baybrook Mall parking lot between Sleep Number Bed and Fidelity Investments and in front of Total Wine! Visit the Bay Area Farmers Market’s Facebook page for more information.

Weekly Burger Night at VFW Dickinson

-December 19, 2022, 5:00pm to 7:00pm, VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378, 5204 Highway 3, Dickinson. Hamburgers or cheeseburgers, fries and dessert, $7. Onion rings are available for additional charge. Extra patties for $2 extra. For more information, call 281-337-4952.

Story Hour at Mae S. Bruce Library

-December 20, 2022, 11:00am to 12:00pm, Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 6th Street, Santa Fe. Join the Children’s Staff at Santa Fe’s Mae S. Bruce Library for a fun hour of reading and discovery for youths ages six and under. The event is weekly. For more information, call (409) 925-5540.

New Directions Meeting

-December 20, 2022, beginning at 6:00pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for ages 55+. There will be a potluck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, call Margarita at 832-715-9658.

Different Strokes For Different Folks

-December 20, 2022, 5:00pm to 6:00pm, 12043 15th Street, Santa Fe. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meeting. Doors open at 4:30pm and will close at 6:00pm. For more information, call Linda at 409-457-9517 or Laura 281-507-4968.

