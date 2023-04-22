Saturday, April 22, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » The Importance of The Blank Slate Monument 
Community

The Importance of The Blank Slate Monument 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

As a proud native of Galveston, Juneteenth, and its history, is as American to me as apple pie. Growing up in Galveston in the early 70s and 80s was a time where people who looked like me were making their marks in Galveston, Galveston County, and this world.

From Thomas Armstrong, a successful Black entrepreneur, who owned several businesses on the island and was named one of the 100 Richest African Americans in America in EBONY magazine and to Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight champion, Galveston’s rich Black history is one that can be told for generations to come.

However, there’s one bit of Galveston history that has stood the test of time, and one that I’m proud to say cannot be replicated anywhere else. That one piece of history, Juneteenth, began June 19, 1865, on my small, barrier island off the southern coast of Texas.

Considered our country’s second Independence Day, Juneteenth is now celebrated as a federal holiday, and it commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. I’m sure we’ve all heard of the history of Juneteenth and how it came to be and how it’s been celebrated not only in this country but around the world.

So, that’s why when I heard about the Blank Slate Monument Project coming to Galveston as the last stop on its nationwide tour, I couldn’t be more excited about what this brilliant monument, designed by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, would not only mean to my community, but for the millions of tourists who visit Galveston, too.

According to the artist, the monument is a reimagining of the American monument, interrogating the traditional white supremacist commemoration of the American Civil War. It was designed to combat Confederate monuments’ traditional imagery of white generals on horseback leading the South into battle with an allegorical deconstruction of the Black experience before, during, and after the Civil War.

Some may ask why this is relevant and/or important at this time in our country, which is rife with racial discord and political strife. Simple. It’s time to change the narrative in this country that we, all Americans, must settle for the status quo.

There’s no doubt our country is in turmoil. It appears we’re in a quandary as to how to truly be “united” in the United States of America. As it pertains to how this country was founded and who did what and to whom, I believe our history is clear of how we came to be. We cannot and shouldn’t erase any parts of our history, good or bad, because as the old saying goes “those who don’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Thanks to the Nia Cultural Center, under the leadership of Sue Johnson with help from Sam Collins III, the monument is now on display in front of Rosenberg Library through July 5 to help celebrate a myriad of events on the island, including Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth, and the Fourth of July to name a few.

I want to encourage everyone to take the time out to visit the monument that highlights the past and the future of what we truly can be.

Angela Wilson is a native of Galveston and lives in Texas City.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

BINGO

Supporting the COM Bond and Trustees Re-Election

4.16.47: A survivor looks back at the Texas City Explosion.

Galveston County Fair & Rodeo 2023

Galveston County Fair & Rodeo 2023

Galveston County Fair & Rodeo 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close