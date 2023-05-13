Texas City ISD recently honored employee

Texas City ISD recently honored employees who are celebrating a milestone year in education. Thank you for your loyalty to the students in Texas City ISD!
Pictured are:
20 Years: April Brown, Rennie Dickey, Trennie Dillon, Eufemia Mayes, Santos Mendez, Lora Miller, Kristi Parr-Garms, Linda Serenil, Scott Smeltzer, Phillip West and Julie Wilson.
25 Years: Tamara Sherrill, Dana Johnston, Jennifer Kunard, Daniel Schaeper, Sandra Sheffield and Yolanda Urquidi.
30 Years: Amy Alaniz, Melissa Broussard and Frank Byrd.
35 Years: Suzanne Martin.